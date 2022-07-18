Lebanon’s renowned Baalbek festival has returned despite the country's economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic, meeting a live audience for the first time since 2019.

French pianist Simon Ghraichy performed in front of a full house on Sunday night in what organisers described as a night of hope for Lebanon's revival.

The ancient northeastern city of soaring Roman columns has long attracted celebrities from around the world.

The annual festival had taken a major hit as a result of Lebanon’s ongoing, nearly 3-year economic crisis and the pandemic, which had forced organisers to broadcast live from the site without an audience in 2020 and 2021.

A welcome escape