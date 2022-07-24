China has launched the second of three modules to its permanent space station, in one of the final missions needed to complete the orbiting outpost by year's end.

A live feed on state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday showed the 23-tonne Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens") laboratory module launching on the back of China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B.

The launch took place at 2:22 pm (0622 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan.

Space agency staff, seen on the live feed observing the progress from a control room, cheered and applauded when the Wentian separated from the rocket about 10 minutes after the launch.

The launch was "a complete success", CCTV reported shortly after.

China began constructing the space station in April 2021 with the launch of the Tianhe module, the main living quarters, in the first of 11 crewed and uncrewed missions in the undertaking.

The Wentian lab module, 17.9 metres long, will be where astronauts can carry out scientific experiments, along with the other lab module yet to be launched - Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens").

