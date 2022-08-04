World number one Daniil Medvedev has acknowledged reaching a "nice" milestone.

Playing his first tour match since June, Medvedev beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico, to record his 250th professional singles win on Wednesday.

Medvedev, who sat out Wimbledon due to an All England Club ban on Russian players, closed the match out in just over 90 minutes, with Hijikata showing resilience by saving five breakpoints over the course of the two sets.

"Somebody told me this a few days ago...otherwise I would not have known," Medvedev said of the milestone. "For sure I want more victories but that's also nice to have 250. We'll try to get more."