POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Russia's Medvedev reaches milestone on winning return in Mexico
World tennis No.1 Daniil Medvedev has notched up his 250th career victory, saying "for sure I want more victories".
Russia's Medvedev reaches milestone on winning return in Mexico
Medvedev is off to a winning start at the ATP Tour tournament in Mexico. / AP
August 4, 2022

World number one Daniil Medvedev has acknowledged reaching a "nice" milestone. 

Playing his first tour match since June, Medvedev beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico, to record his 250th professional singles win on Wednesday.

Medvedev, who sat out Wimbledon due to an All England Club ban on Russian players, closed the match out in just over 90 minutes, with Hijikata showing resilience by saving five breakpoints over the course of the two sets.

"Somebody told me this a few days ago...otherwise I would not have known," Medvedev said of the milestone. "For sure I want more victories but that's also nice to have 250. We'll try to get more."

Recommended

The win also helps Medvedev get back into the hardcourt groove as he ramps up preparations for his US Open title defence, with his previous match on his preferred surface having come in the Miami Open in March.

"It's definitely not that easy to play after you stop for a while...," Medvedev said.

"Sensations were not bad. I could have just broken a little bit more, but when you win, everything is fine. I have to play like this in the next matches."

Medvedev next faces Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the quarter-finals.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback