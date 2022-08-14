Zoo workers in Gaza are trying hard to keep three lion cubs alive after their mothers refused to let them suckle.

Abdulhadi Hamude, one of the employees of Terfihiyye Zoo in Gaza, told Anadolu Agency that lionesses in captivity often refuse to breastfeed their cubs which puts the lives of the newborns in danger.

He said 80 cubs have died in the past seven years after their mothers refused to let them suckle or ate them a few hours after they were born.

The official went on to say that a lion cub needs to suckle more or less every hour.

The staff also tried alternatives for mother's milk, but it did not work.

"We brought cats, dogs and sheep milk. However, it did not work and the cubs died after hours or days."