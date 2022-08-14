POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Why do newborn lion cubs die in Gaza?
Vaccines and drugs needed for lion cubs after they are born in blockaded Gaza are of poor quality, unlike those used abroad, Palestinian zookeeper said.
Why do newborn lion cubs die in Gaza?
In recent years, 80 cubs have died after their mothers refused to let them suckle or ate them a few hours after they were born. / AA
August 14, 2022

Zoo workers in Gaza are trying hard to keep three lion cubs alive after their mothers refused to let them suckle.

Abdulhadi Hamude, one of the employees of Terfihiyye Zoo in Gaza, told Anadolu Agency that lionesses in captivity often refuse to breastfeed their cubs which puts the lives of the newborns in danger.

He said 80 cubs have died in the past seven years after their mothers refused to let them suckle or ate them a few hours after they were born.

The official went on to say that a lion cub needs to suckle more or less every hour.

The staff also tried alternatives for mother's milk, but it did not work.

"We brought cats, dogs and sheep milk. However, it did not work and the cubs died after hours or days."

Recommended

Shortage of drugs, vaccines

Hamude underlined that lion cubs need some vaccines and drugs a week after they are born, but the vaccines and drugs imported to Gaza, which is under blockade, are of poor quality, unlike those used abroad.

The reason for that is the rising prices of other quality medicines and the difficulty in transporting medicines to the region due to the Israeli blockade, he stated.

"There are four female and as many male lions in the zoo, excluding the cubs. Each of them eats 15 to 20 kilograms of meat every two days but it is extremely difficult for us to meet this amount," said Hamude.

He went on to say that animals also get disturbed by the sounds of explosion during Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave.

Recently, the Austrian-based Four Paws animal rights group has been working to transfer some animals from the region to nature reserves in Jordan and Africa in order to prevent the death of animals. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback