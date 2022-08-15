The crested pelicans that a fisherman, Kurtulus Kilic, fed and raised from when they were infants, never leave his side.

Fishing in Lake Cildir, located between Ardahan and Kars, Kilic spotted two exhausted baby crested pelicans abandoned by their mother about three months ago in the Adalar locality.

Kilic took the baby pelicans on his boat and brought them to the fisherman’s restaurant. Since then, he formed close friendships with pelicans "Yigit" and "Omur", whom he named after his brother and child.

‘They come to me when they're hungry’

Fisherman Kilic told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the pelicans do not leave the premises and have become the mascot of his workplace.