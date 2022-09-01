POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ohio man stung by thousands of bees expected to make full recovery
Austin Bellamy, 20, was trimming tree branches when he accidentally cut into a beehive.
Ohio man stung by thousands of bees expected to make full recovery
Austin Bellamy with his mother, Shawna Carter, at the hospital where he was treated for thousands of bee stings.
September 1, 2022

A young man who was stung by African killer bees thousands of times according to his family has been doing well, NY Postreports.

Austin Bellamy, 20, was in a medically induced coma Tuesday night, after he accidentally cut into a beehive while doing tree work for a friend, Fox 19, a local media outlet, reported.

Bellamy "is in the hospital currently on a ventilator," his mother Shawna Carter said on an online fundraiser page she launched to pay for his medical expenses.

Bellamy has come out of the medically induced coma and is under supervision, according to the latest news.

On Friday, Bellamy was trimming lemon tree branches when he inadvertently cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times, according to Carter's fundraiser statement.

"When he started cutting them (the branches), that's when the bees came out, and he tried to anchor himself down, and he couldn't," Bellamy's grandmother Phyllis Edwards told Fox 19.

Recommended

"He was hollering, 'Help! Help me! Help!' And nobody would help him."

His family watched the episode unfold from the ground but could not come to his rescue because they also came under attack.

"I was going to try and climb the ladder to get to Austin... but I couldn't get to him because I was surrounded in bees," Edwards was quoted as saying.

Carter, who wasn't present during the incident, fainted when she was told about it over the phone. She said Bellamy also ingested some 30 bees, which took doctors more than a day to remove.

"He had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning," she told Fox 19.

Fortunately, doctors expect him to make a full recovery, Carter said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall