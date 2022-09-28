Richarlison has responded angrily to racist abuse after he scored as Brazil thrashed Tunisia in a football match in Paris.

"As long as you continue to "blah blah blah" and don't punish, it will continue like this, happening every day and in every corner. No time left, man!" he tweeted in Portuguese on Wednesday.

Richarlison was pelted with objects from the stands after putting Brazil ahead for the second time as they thrashed Tunisia 5-1 at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The Tottenham forward celebrated in front of the Tunisian supporters, who responded by throwing a banana and plastic cups in his direction.

Brazil midfielder Fred kicked the banana off the pitch, before extra security guards took up residence on the side of the field.

"Unfortunately... a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal," the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) said on Twitter, including a photograph of the banana lying by the touchline.

"The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced act."

'We have to change'