CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Smile' beats 'Lyle' and 'Amsterdam,' tops North America box office
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Sony’s new computer-animated musical comedy, placed second at $11.5 million on a slow weekend.
'Smile' beats 'Lyle' and 'Amsterdam,' tops North America box office
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Kyle Gallner, left, and Sosie Bacon in a scene from "Smile." / AP Archive
October 10, 2022

Paramount executives kept the "Smile" on their faces on Sunday, as the deceptively named horror film topped North America's box office for a second weekend, scaring up an estimated $17.6 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

Sosie Bacon, daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, stars as a therapist whose grasp on reality starts to slip after she witnesses a gruesome event involving a patient.

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," Sony's new live-action/computer animated musical comedy, placed second at $11.5 million on a slow weekend. 

Analyst David A Gross called that a "weak opening" despite good reviews.

With a budget of just $50 million, he added, "the film was not designed to be in the league of the big Disney/Pixar/Illumination family juggernauts." It stars Javier Bardem, Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu.

Another new arrival, 20th Century's comedy thriller "Amsterdam," took in just $6.5 million for third place, suffering from poor reviews despite what Gross called "an impressive collection of talent in front of and behind the camera."

Avatar

Directed by David O. Russell ("Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle"), its all-star cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro in a tale about the mysterious murder of a US senator.

Recommended

In fourth, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony's history-inspired "The Woman King," at $5.3 million. 

Viola Davis stars as the leader of an all-female army of African warriors.

And in fifth was "Don't Worry Darling" from Warner Bros., at $3.5 million. The psychological horror film slipped from second last weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Avatar" (Re-release, $2.6 million)

"Barbarian" ($2.2 million)

"Bros" ($2.2 million)

"Terrifier 2" ($925,000)

"Ponniyin Selvan: Part One" ($920,000)

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards