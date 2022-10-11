The head of Hockey Canada and its entire board of directors have resigned following revelations that the sport's governing body used shady funds to pay off sexual abuse victims.

"Recognising the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives, the entire Board of Directors announced it will step aside," Hockey Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also said that an interim management committee will be put in place to guide the organisation until a new board, which is set to be elected in December, appoints the departing executive chief's successor.

Federal Minister of Sports Pascal St-Onge called on Tuesday's changes "the right decision" and "a step toward restoring Canadians' confidence in the organisation."

The suit was filed against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight players, some of whom represented Canada at the 2018 World Junior Hockey championships and went on to play in the NHL.

The federation reached a financial agreement in the spring with the accuser, now 24.

Hockey Canada has been in turmoil since gang rape accusations against the body were revealed in June, raising questions about the organisation's settlement of a lawsuit filed by the alleged victims two months earlier.

Since the revelations, more alleged gang rapes have come to light, and Hockey Canada has revealed it paid out millions of dollars in settlements to nearly two dozen complainants with sexual misconduct claims over the past three decades.