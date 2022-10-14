All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has helped Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand to win the tri-series Twenty20 final in Christchurch with three balls to spare.

Friday's win was a good sign for Pakistan going into the World Cup in Australia, with an opener against arch-rivals India on October 23.

After the hosts finished on 163-7 at Hagley Oval, spinner Michael Bracewell checked Pakistan's early momentum in their reply, before Nawaz stepped up with his decisive 38 off 22 balls.

Having also steered Pakistan out of trouble in Thursday's dead-rubber win over Bangladesh, Nawaz produced another stellar innings before Iftikhar Ahmed sealed victory with a six in the final over.

The Black Caps had started well with captain Kane Williamson the top-scorer with a masterful display of stroke play to chalk up 59 off 38 balls.

The hosts flew out of the traps with Finn Allen hitting three fours before he was caught by Naseem Shah for 12 off six balls.

Williamson came in to settle nerves with his first half-century in any format in 2022 after struggling for form following an elbow injury.

