Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has returned career-best figures of 4-22 to lead Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a do-or-die clash.

Chasing a modest 128 for victory in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2 on Sunday.

The clash turned into a virtual quarter-final after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in the opening match of the day, a result which put India into the semis.

India play Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 match of the tournament in Melbourne later on Sunday to decide who plays whom in the last four. New Zealand and England qualified from Group 1.

Man-of-the-match Shaheen, who missed the recent Asia Cup with injury, said: "I have improved. Not easy to come back from injury... but I'm trying my best.

"As a team, we are very happy. We've played great. Bowl in the right areas and fast was the plan."

Asked if he was looking forward to the semis, he joked: "Now we are looking forward to the final."

READ MORE:More than 600,000 tickets sold for T20 World Cup in Australia

Spring in their step

Pakistan bounced back from opening defeat against India and a shock loss to Zimbabwe to outplay South Africa last week.

They had a spring in their step after the shock South Africa loss earlier on Sunday and Shaheen struck early as the left-arm quick sent back Liton Das for 10 following Bangladesh's decision to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.