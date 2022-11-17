The 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London honoured actors Lee Jung-jae, Sydney Sweeney and Andrew Garfield, England soccer captain Leah Williamson and rapper Stormzy.

The men’s fashion and style magazine celebrated nearly 30 names from across the worlds of entertainment, culture and sport for its 25th GQ Men of the Year event on Wednesday, which this year swapped its past awards categories for a format of toasting honourees at a special dinner.

"This is the 25th GQ Men of the Year awards at British GQ. It's my first. And what better time to just be a little bit radical, try something new, have a bit of fun. We've worked with so many incredible, talented people this year and we wanted to get all of them in a room," the event's organiser, GQ's deputy global editorial director Adam Baidawi, told Reuters.

