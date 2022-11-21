Christie's has called off the auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton days before it was due to go under the hammer in Hong Kong.

The 1,400-kilogramme (3,100-pound) skeleton named "Shen" was withdrawn from Christie's autumn auctions week that starts in Hong Kong on Friday, the auction house said in a statement on Monday.

"The consignor has now decided to loan the specimen to a museum for public display," it said.

Its auction would have followed the sale of another T-rex skeleton named "Stan" by Christie's for $31.8 million in 2020.

The cancellation came after an American fossil company raised doubts about parts of the skeleton, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The controversy was sparked when Peter Larson, president of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in the United States, told the New York Times that parts of Shen looked similar to Stan.

Bones from a replica?