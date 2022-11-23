A report released by the Australian government has brought to light that soaring temperatures are fuelling the widespread environmental degradation in the country.

The State of the Climate report revealed on Wednesday that global warming is gradually melting Australia’s fragile alpine regions. It is also leading to rising sea levels and contributing to acidification of ocean.

The report is a “frightening” wake-up call for Australia says climate researcher Ian Lowe as Australia’s economic growth is mostly dependent on coal and gas exports.

"The scale of changes demonstrates that cleaning up our energy use is an urgent priority," Lowe said.

Lowe stressed that the country needs to reduce exports of coal and gas.

Government’s weather bureau and national science agency jointly working on this report found country's climate had warmed by an average of 1.47 degrees Celsius since records began in 1910.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said, "for our environment, for our communities, this report reinforces the urgent need for climate action."

2050 net zero target