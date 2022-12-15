German tennis star Boris Becker, 55, has been freed from a British prison, the government said, meaning he is now expected to be deported from the country.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement on Thursday while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

In April, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, his failure to declare a property in Germany and his concealing of $866,500 of debt and shares in a tech firm.

