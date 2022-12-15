Mick Schumacher is dropped by Ferrari as a reserve driver and immediately signs with their rivals Mercedes in the same role.

After Ferrari announced the 23-year-old German was leaving after four years in their academy by mutual agreement, Mercedes said on Thursday they had signed him.

Mick's father Michael won five driver titles with Ferrari before finishing his career with three seasons at Mercedes.

Mick Schumacher raced the last two seasons for Haas, which uses Ferrari engines.

He failed to register a point in 2021. This year, his best finish in 22 races was sixth.