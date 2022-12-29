The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the US Census Bureau has said.

That marks a 0.9 percent increase in the world population over the past year.

During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

The Census Bureau's Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the US and world populations.

