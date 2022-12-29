POLITICS
2 MIN READ
US agency projects global population at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
With about 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, US Census Bureau says the figure marks a 0.9 percent increase in world population over the past year.
US agency projects global population at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau says. / Reuters Archive
December 29, 2022

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the US Census Bureau has said.

That marks a 0.9 percent increase in the world population over the past year.

During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

The Census Bureau's Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the US and world populations.

READ MORE: World population hits the 8 billion mark

Recommended

One person per 27 seconds in US

The US population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent.

The US is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023.

Net international migration is expected to add a person to the US population every 32 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the US population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.

READ MORE: Eight billion humans: overpopulation or overconsumption?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'