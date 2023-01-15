POLITICS
Psychic joins Bolivia firefighters, aviation officials to find missing cat
Authorities hire psychic to try to locate Tito — a grey and white male tabby cat that went missing on a domestic flight last month — after "exhausting all our resources."
On December 12, Public Works Minister Edgar Montano announced a big state-led search effort, saying "The cat likes tuna, so we have left out tuna." / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2023

Firefighters, aviation authorities and most recently an animal psychic have joined the Bolivian government's mission to find Tito, a grey and white male tabby cat that went missing on a domestic flight last month.

The plight of Tito and its determined owner, Andrea Iturre, has captivated the South American nation.

Consumer Rights Minister Jorge Silva said last week that authorities had even called in a psychic to try to make contact and locate the cat.

"Through her techniques, (the psychic) can communicate with Tito to find out where he is," Silva said in a radio interview.

"We are exhausting all our resources to find Tito."

Bolivian airlines criticised 

The cat went missing on December 8, Iturre recounted on a social media post that went viral, after she was told by the airline the cat had to travel in the hold of plane flying from Tarija to Santa Cruz.

When she landed, her pet was nowhere to be found.

On December 12, Public Works Minister Edgar Montano announced a big state-led search effort.

"The cat likes tuna, so we have left out tuna," he told a news conference, adding he suspected the cat may have been roaming the original airport since the departure date.

Some animal lovers have criticised the airline, BoA, over the missing cat.

BoA has said little publicly about the case so far and it did not immediately reply to a Reuters news agency request for comment on Friday.

Iturre called in a recent video for people to stay alert for signs of the cat, adding, "I have not stopped, and I will not stop, searching for him".

