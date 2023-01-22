An indigenous Australian member of the Australian national women’s cricket team has condemned a decision to play a Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Australia’s national day.

Ashleigh Gardner, who is the second indigenous Australian woman to play test cricket for Australia, said on Sunday that January 26 is a "day of hurt and a day of mourning" for her people.

The holiday on January 26 commemorates the arrival in 1788 of the “first fleet” which brought the first white settlers to Australia.

But some indigenous Australians commemorate the day as Invasion Day or Colonisation Day because the arrivals set in motion the seizure of lands and the diminution of the indigenous Australian culture.

“For those who don’t have a good understanding of what that day means it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession,” she said.

'Doesn't sit well'