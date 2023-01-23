WORLD
3 MIN READ
Children among dead in Thailand van crash
Thai police have said one person managed to survive the accident and 11 others were trapped in the vehicle and died in the blaze.
Children among dead in Thailand van crash
Thailand’s roads are the deadliest in Southeast Asia / Reuters
January 23, 2023

Eleven people, including two children, burned to death in a passenger van crash in central Thailand over the Lunar New Year holiday, police have said.

The van carrying 12 people was travelling from northeastern Amnat Charoen province to Bangkok when it veered off the highway in central Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday night, Police Colonel Yingyos Poldej said on Monday.

Yingyos told AFP news agency that one man had been able to climb out a window, but the other passengers were trapped and died in the blaze.

The survivor, Thanachit Kingkaew, a 20-year-old student, said he was asleep when he was jolted awake after hearing someone scream.

"I woke up and the next thing I know, the van was upside down. I didn't see what happened," he said.

"After the crash, the fire started engulfing the whole van starting from the back."

"I started kicking the windows and managed to crawl through a small hole," he said.

"Soon after that, the van exploded."

The van rammed into the metal railing and crashed while kilometre markers were showing 99-100 and the LNG-powered vehicle then went up in flames, according to Bangkok Post.

Recommended

READ MORE: Death toll from Thailand nightclub fire rises

'Fire was caused by  fuel'

Traffic accidents are common in the kingdom, which has a notorious road safety record, particularly during busy public holidays.

Nikhom Seaun, a volunteer with a local rescue team, said the van exploded just seconds after it was engulfed in flames.

"It took less than 30 seconds for the fire to consume the whole van," he said.

"I couldn't do anything with the fire extinguisher I had. The van then exploded three to four times."

Yingyos, the police colonel, said the van used both fuel and compressed gas but initial reports found the gas tank had not leaked.

"We think that the fire was caused by the fuel," he said, adding they were still investigating what caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo