A cash-strapped Finnish zoo was preparing to return two giant pandas on loan from China as it could no longer afford their upkeep.

Ahtari Zoo, a private company which had hoped the pandas would bring visitors to the central Finland location, said on Friday it had instead accumulated mounting debts as the pandemic curbed travel.

The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, nine months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals.

Finland's government, which gave one-off support of 200,000 euros in 2021, declined an application for a 5 million euro ($5.4 million) grant.

The decision came after some members of parliament pointed out that the amount was higher than what the country spends annually on protecting some of its own endangered species.

The foreign ministry said it had established a working group to seek a solution but added there was no certainty one would be found.

