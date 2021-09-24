Friday, September 24, 2021

Russia reports record daily virus deaths

Russia has recorded its highest daily death toll following a spurt in cases linked to the Delta variant and a lacklustre vaccination drive.

A government tally reported 828 fatalities over the past 24 hours a day after Russia matched its previous record of 820.

The new figures bring Russia's total deaths to 202,273 – the highest toll in Europe.

Egypt approves one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use

Egypt has authorised Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, said.

The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.

India's Shilpa Medicare to produce Cadila's shot

Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Limited has said it had agreed to produce Cadila Healthcare Ltd's three-dose vaccine.

The country's health authorities had given emergency approval in August for Cadila's vaccine, the world's first DNA shot, in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Cadila, which is expected to begin supplying its vaccine from next month, aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D a year.

Italy backs shots for pregnant women from second trimester

Italy's National Health Institute has recommended that pregnant women should get vaccines after the first three months of their pregnancy.

The health authority said in a statement that it was advising women to receive two mRNA-based shots in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.

It said its decision was due to growing evidence on the safety of vaccines during pregnancies for both the foetus and the mother.

China administers 2.191B vaccine doses

China has administered about 4.2 million new doses of vaccines, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.191 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate

Vietnam has pushed back a plan to re-open the resort island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists until November, after failing to meet targets for inoculating residents due to insufficient vaccine supplies, state media reported.

The Southeast Asian nation, which is currently shut to all visitors apart from returning citizens and investors, has been struggling to speed up inoculations to help contain a spike in cases driven by the Delta variant in recent months.

Authorities had initially planned to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to start returning to Phu Quoc in October to revive the tourism sector and prop up the economy.

Study: Sinovac's shot highly effective against serious illness

Sinovac's vaccine is highly effective against serious illness, although rival shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca showed better protection rates, a large real-world study from Malaysia has shown.

The latest data is a boost to the Chinese firm, whose vaccine has been under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness following reports of infections among healthcare workers fully immunised with the Sinovac shot in Indonesia and Thailand.