Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is happy with his return from a lengthy injury layoff but the Netherlands international has said there is still room for improvement as he tries to rediscover his best form.

A serious knee injury sidelined Van Dijk for most of last season and this year's European Championship, from which the Netherlands were eliminated in the last-16 by the Czech Republic.

"I think there's still loads to come," Van Dijk told the Liverpool website. "I feel good but there is always room for improvement and I feel like it's on the way.

'Happy with the progress'