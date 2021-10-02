POLITICS
2 MIN READ
There's still loads to come from me, Liverpool's Van Dijk says
Liverpool's defensive linchpin Van Dijk, after his return from a lengthy injury, has played in all of their Premier League games this season, with the Merseyside club sitting at the top of the table on 14 points after six matches.
There's still loads to come from me, Liverpool's Van Dijk says
Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson after scoring the third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England on August 9, 2019. / AFP
October 2, 2021

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is happy with his return from a lengthy injury layoff but the Netherlands international has said there is still room for improvement as he tries to rediscover his best form.

A serious knee injury sidelined Van Dijk for most of last season and this year's European Championship, from which the Netherlands were eliminated in the last-16 by the Czech Republic.

"I think there's still loads to come," Van Dijk told the Liverpool website. "I feel good but there is always room for improvement and I feel like it's on the way.

READ MORE:Liverpool's Van Dijk wins England's PFA Player of the Year award

'Happy with the progress'

Recommended

"Anyone who knows about having a knee injury and being out for such a long time knows that it will take up to, even after you're back playing, another year maybe before you are fully, fully recovered.

"But everyone's body is different, everyone's knee is different, everyone's recovery is different... So far I'm very happy with the progress I've made and I'm not there yet."

Table toppers Liverpool, the only unbeaten team in the league, host second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar