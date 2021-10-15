Friday, October 15, 2021

FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J Covid-19 vaccine

US health advisers have endorsed a booster of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, citing growing worry that Americans who got the single-dose shot aren’t as protected as those given two-dose brands.

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration weighed J&J’s proposal for a flexible booster schedule. The company said the extra dose adds important protection as early as two months after initial vaccination -- but that it might work better if people wait until six months later.

The FDA’s advisory panel voted unanimously that the booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn’t suggest a firm time.

The advisers cited growing evidence that J&J recipients are more vulnerable to infection than people who got vaccines from competitors Pfizer or Moderna— and that most got their single dose many months ago.

Although Friday’s meeting is part of an ongoing evaluation of vaccine boosters, many of the experts said it makes more sense to think of J&J's vaccine as a two-dose vaccine.

Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for Covid-19 vaccine in young children

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE have said that they had submitted data supporting the use of their Covid-19 vaccine in children aged between five and less than 12 years to the European Medicines Agency.

Although the vaccine is currently not allowed for that age group, it has been authorized for use in children over 12 years of age in both the United States and the European Union.

The companies earlier this month asked US regulators to also grant emergency use authorization of the shot for young children, and an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to meet next month to review the data.

While children are less susceptible to severe Covid-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations more at risk of severe illness.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to induce a strong immune response in five to 11-year-olds in a 2,268-participant clinical trial, the companies said on September 20.

Brussels makes Covid-19 pass obligatory in restaurants, gyms

People are obliged to show their Covid-19 passes before entering restaurants, gyms and hospitals in Brussels as of Friday.

An updated act of the Brussels regional parliament entered into force on Friday that requires people over 16 years of age to show their “Covid Safe Ticket” before entering cafes, restaurants, fitness centers, discos, and cultural venues hosting more than 50 participants in the Belgian capital.

Visitors in hospitals and nursing homes must show their passes too, but patients are still allowed to enter the clinics without proof of vaccination or PCR test.

Without a pass, people can only sit on the terraces of bars and restaurants and go to cinemas, theatres, museums, and other cultural events that host less than 50 participants.

The so-called “Covid Safe Ticket” is in reality the same pass that was introduced in the summer to facilitate travel within the EU.

The document is available on smartphone or paper format, featuring a QR code that allows determining the Covid-19 status of the holder.

It proves if a person had received all the recommended doses of vaccine approved by the European Medicine Agency, had a negative PCR test over the past 48 hours or a negative antigen test within 24 hours, or recovered from the illness in the last six months.

Saudi Arabia to ease pandemic curbs from October 17

Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, State News Agency said quoting an Interior Ministry official.

The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, the agency added.

UK records 145 more Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded 145 more deaths from Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities within 28 days of a positive test to 138,379, official figures showed.

Some 44,932 new positive tests for Covid-19 were reported, down slightly from 45,066 reported on Thursday. The number of new cases in the past seven days rose to 281,042, up more than 11 percent from a week earlier.

US-Mexico land border reopening set for November 8

The US-Mexico land border reopening to non-essential travel will begin on November 8, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, after more than a year of pandemic-caused restrictions.

Italy reports 42 coronavirus deaths and 2,732 new cases

Italy has reported 42 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, up from 40 the previous day, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,732 from 2,668.

Italy has registered 131,503 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.71 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 2,445 on Friday, down from 2,479 a day earlier.

There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 22 on Thursday. The total number of patients in intensive care with Covid-19 fell to 357 from a previous 359.

Some 506,043 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 324,614, the Health Ministry said.

Russia reports record daily infections, deaths