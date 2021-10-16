Saturday, October 16, 2021

Britain logs 43,423 new cases, 148 deaths

Britain has reported 43,423 new cases, government statistics showed, with the total number of cases recorded between October 10 and October 16 up 12.8 percent from the previous seven days.

The daily data showed 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, with the seven-day total up 5.4 percent from the previous week.

Italy reports over 2,900 new cases

Italy has reported 14 deaths, down from 42 the previous day, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,983 from 2,732 .

Italy has registered 131,517 deaths since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.72 million cases to date.

Singapore reports over 3,300 cases

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 3,348 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

Sinapore has registered 224 deaths since the outbreak last year and 145,120 cases.

Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for Covid patients

At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the US, many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their Covid-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus.

Some judges have refused to order hospitals to give ivermectin. Others have ordered medical providers to give the medication, despite concerns it could be harmful.

New Zealand dispenses record number of jabs at 'Vaxathon'

New Zealand health care workers have administered a record number of vaccine jabs as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus.

Musicians, sports stars and celebrities pitched in for the “Vaxathon” event which was broadcast on television and online for eight hours straight.

By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had gotten shots, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August. The event stretched into the evening.

A throwback to TV fundraising “telethon” events that were popular from the 1970s through the 1990s, it comes as New Zealand faces its biggest threat since the pandemic began, with an outbreak of the delta variant spreading through the largest city of Auckland and beyond.

Russia tops 1,000 daily virus deaths for first time

Russia topped 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill and no restrictions in place.

An official government tally showed 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new infections, setting a pandemic high for both fatalities and cases for the third day in a row.