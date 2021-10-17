Cameron Norrie has produced a dominant performance to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 to advance to the final at Indian Wells, where he will face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian edged Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 6-3.

Sunday's match will be Norrie's sixth showpiece match of the year and first at a Masters 1000 event as the Briton's breakout season continues.

Norrie raced out to a 4-0 lead and wrapped up the first set in just 31 minutes with a service winner.

Dimitrov attempted to mount a comeback in the second set but after notching impressive come-from-behind victories over Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev in his previous two matches, the Bulgarian appeared to run out of gas on a hot day in the California desert.

Norrie, who won his first ATP title at the Los Cabos Open earlier this year, held his nerve to serve out the match and sealed the win when Dimitrov netted a service return.

"I've made a conscious decision to be more aggressive in the bigger moments and taking it to the guys," Norrie said after collecting the biggest win of his career.