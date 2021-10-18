Monday, October 18, 2021

Belarus orders a halt to routine medical care

Belarus has ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics in order to devote more resources to patients.

The Health Ministry said the suspended services include medical examinations and screenings, physiotherapy and dentistry.

Belarus has been hit by a rising wave of infections, with around 2,000 new cases reported daily in the country of 9.3 million.

Survey: public support for prioritising virus fight falls

Nearly two years into the pandemic, growing numbers of people in several Western countries value protecting the economy over fighting the virus, even if it leads to more deaths, a poll has shown.

The survey of 6,000 people living in the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and Japan showed the tide turning against restrictions, Kekst CNC consultancy said.

"In every country, the proportion of those wanting their governments to prioritise limiting the spread of coronavirus over protecting the economy has decreased," the report said, adding that mass support for lockdowns "appears to be at an end".

UK reports highest number of cases since mid-July

Britain has reported the highest number of new cases in three months as the number of infections reached levels last seen when lockdown restrictions were in place in England during the summer.

The country reported 49,156 new cases and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 45,140 cases and 57 deaths reported a day earlier.

Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries and have risen more 60 percent in the last month.

Over 114.2M vaccine jabs given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 114.22 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

Nearly 55 million people have been given a first dose of a vaccine, while around 47.45 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also recorded 29,240 new cases, 214 fatalities and 26,539 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid surge

Slovakia has reimposed restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.

Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.

Algeria lifts curfew in 23 provinces - Ennahar TV

Algeria has lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month to help contain the spread of contagion, state-aligned Ennahar TV reported.

The curfew, running from 2200 - 0400 GMT (11 PM to 5 AM local), was in effect in 23 out of 58 provinces in the North African country.

Congo steps up vaccinations to contain third wave

The Republic of Congo has announced a 45-day programme to battle a third wave, including vaccinating at least 750,000 people.

The Central African country, also known as Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from the far larger Democratic Republic of Congo, has seen deaths rise sharply this month, Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso said at a ceremony.

He noted 32 deaths were recorded in the first two weeks of this month, far greater than the monthly average since the start of the pandemic.

Burundi launches vaccination drive

Burundi has rolled out its first vaccines, months after most African countries, the latest step in the East African nation's shift towards a more active approach to containing the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign started in the commercial capital of Bujumbura without fanfare. Dozens of city residents queued quietly at a vaccination site, telling Reuters they heard about the drive through word of mouth.

Italy reports over 1,500 new cases

Italy has reported 44 deaths, up from 24 the previous day, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,597 from 2,437.

Italy has registered 131,585 deaths since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.