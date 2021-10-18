POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title
Cameron Norrie becomes the first British man to win the Masters 1000 tournament at the BNP Paribas Open despite three pairs of well-worn shoes he had left on his locker overnight had disappeared, shortly before the biggest match of his career.
Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title
This is Norrie's second title in his sixth ATP final of the season after winning his maiden crown earlier this year in Los Cabos. / AP
October 18, 2021

Cameron Norrie's breakthrough season reached a high point in the California desert with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Briton to win the ATP Indian Wells title.

Norrie rallied from a set down to earn his career best 47th win of the season and is the first player from Great Britain to lift the trophy, achieving what former finalists Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski failed to do.

Amongst top 20

The victory will also propel him into the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career, and move him past Daniel Evans to become the new British No. 1.

"I am so happy, this is my biggest title," said Norrie, who clinched the crown when Basilashvili belted a forehand long on the first match point. 

"It has been an incredible week. I was expecting it to be a longer match and he made a couple of errors at the end," said Norrie.

Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, grew up in New Zealand before becoming the top collegiate player in the United States at Texas Christian University. 

Recommended

He has represented Great Britain for the past eight years.

Health issues

The 29-year-old Basilashvili was going for his third title of the season. 

He has a reputation of being a streaky player capable of looking unbeatable one day and vulnerable the next. 

Unfortunately, the Georgian did not bring his A game against Norrie unlike the quarter-finals where he upset second seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Basilashvili said he had some health issues Sunday which sapped his energy in the final set, but declined to go into detail. 

READ MORE:Cameron Norrie beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach Indian Wells final

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent