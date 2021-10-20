After production was delayed due to Covid-19, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the cult US TV show starring comedian Larry David as a fictionalised version of himself, is back for an 11th season, set in a world where the pandemic is history.

At the show's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn-born, bespectacled comedian was tight-lipped about the plot of the new season.

READ MORE: Netflix estimates 'Squid Game' will be worth almost $900M: report

"I can't really give too much away. I don't think people would enjoy it as much so I'm going to play it close to the vest and just say that I hope it's funny," David said after walking the red carpet at Hollywood's Paramount Studios.

The Emmy-winning HBO comedy series revolves around the indignities of day-to-day life experienced by David's oft-annoyed but well-meaning character.

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer, who also worked with David on the "Seinfeld" sitcom, said the decision to set the show in a post-pandemic world came from a hopeful place.