Sotheby's, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry and collectibles, will host an auction in London on October 27 called “Arts of the Islamic World & India.”

The auction by the British-based firm will celebrate the achievements of artists and craftsmen from the Islamic world for more than 1,000 years.

One of the highlights is an oil portrait of Hurrem Sultan, Suleyman the Magnificent's famous wife, known in the West as Roxelana. The painting is from the late 16th-early 17th century.

“We’re thrilled to have this painting of Roxelana who was the wife of Suleiman the Magnificent. She started off as a concubine in his harem and rose amongst the ranks to become one of the most powerful women at the court, so she’s incredibly inspirational,” Sotheby's Deputy Director Alexandra Yasmina Roy told Anadolu Agency.

Originally from what is now western Ukraine, Roxelana entered Suleyman’s harem and quickly became his favorite.

He broke convention by allowing her to bear not just one son, but four. He then broke convention again by marrying her.

She was influential not only as his wife but was also at the heart of helping him run the empire. While Suleyman was away on campaigns, she would write to him and keep him updated on developments in the capital.

She was also a major sponsor of architecture and charitable foundations, including in Jerusalem.

Roy said the painting was estimated between £100,000 to £250,000 ($137,000 to $343,000).

She joined Sotheby’s in 2011 and since has been in charge of researching and cataloging the works of art in the Arts of the Islamic World series, which is held biannually in April and October.