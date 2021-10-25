Australia is planning to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multimillion dollar fines for failing to comply.

Social media companies, which include anonymous forums like Reddit and smartphone dating apps like Bumble, would also be required to take all reasonable steps to determine users' ages and prioritize children's interests when collecting data, the Online Privacy Bill said.

If made law, the Online Privacy Bill would put Australia among the most stringent countries in terms of age controls for social media, and build on the country's efforts to rein in the power of Big Tech.

READ MORE:Study shows children and teenagers are targets for misinformation on TikTok

Facebook reviewing proposed law

"We are ensuring data and privacy will be protected and handled with care," said Attorney-General Michaelia Cash in a statement.

"Our draft legislation means that these companies will be punished heavily if they don't meet that standard," she added.