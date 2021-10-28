CULTURE
3 MIN READ
US returns antiquities to India in stolen art scheme probe
The US authorities have handed over nearly 250 antiquities, worth an estimated $15 million, to the Indian consulate in New York City after a long-running investigation of a stolen art scheme.
US returns antiquities to India in stolen art scheme probe
The items were returned at a ceremony in New York after a sprawling probe by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. / AP
October 28, 2021

US authorities have returned about 250 antiquities to India in a long-running investigation of a stolen art scheme.

The items, worth an estimated $15 million, were handed over on Thursday during a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York City. 

The centerpiece is a bronze Shiva Nataraja valued at $4 million, authorities said.

The ceremony stems from a sprawling probe by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The investigation has focused on tens of thousands of antiquities allegedly smuggled into the United States by dealer Subhash Kapoor, who has denied the allegations.

The case "serves as a potent reminder that individuals who maraud sacred temples in pursuit of individual profit are committing crimes not only against a country’s heritage but also its present and future”, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said in a statement.

READ MORE: Finders keepers: Turkey's quest to reclaim lost cultural heritage

Authorities say Kapoor, jailed in India and facing charges there pending a US extradition request, used his Arts of the Past gallery in New York to traffic looted treasures from India and various countries in Southeast Asia. 

The investigation has resulted in the recovery of 2,500 artifacts valued at $143 million and convictions of six Kapoor co-conspirators, Vance said.

Recommended

The Shiva Nataraja bronze was sold by the mother of Nancy Wiener, a gallery operator who pleaded guilty in the case this month to charges of conspiracy and possession of stolen property, authorities said. 

Nancy Wiener sold looted items to major museums in Australia and Singapore, they said.

In June, the district attorney’s office returned more than two dozen artifacts worth $3.8 million to Cambodia as part of the investigation. 

Another 33 objects were sent back to Afghanistan in April.

Court papers filed in New York says Kapoor went to extraordinary lengths to acquire the artifacts, many of them statues of Hindu deities, and then falsified their provenance with forged documents. 

They say Kapoor traveled the world seeking out antiquities that had been looted from temples, homes and archaeological sites. Some of the artifacts were recovered from Kapoor’s storage units in New York.

Kapoor had the items cleansed and repaired to remove any damage from illegal excavation, and then illegally exported them to the United States from their countries of origin, according to US prosecutors.

READ MORE: France returns stolen 17th-century marble angels to Italy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions