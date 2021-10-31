G20 leaders have committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but campaigners slammed a "lack of ambition" as make-or-break UN climate talks opened in Glasgow.

In a statement on Sunday, G20 leaders reaffirmed their support for the Paris agreement goals of keeping "the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels".

"We're proud of these results but we must remember that it's only the start," said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, host of the talks.

Following a two-day meeting in Rome, the Group of 20 major economies agreed that keeping that goal would require "meaningful and effective actions", according to the final summit statement.

READ MORE:Tough climate action talks on second day of G20 summit

Keep 1.5C within reach

The goal had initially been raised in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

But experts say meeting the 1.5 degree target means slashing global emissions nearly in half by 2030 and to "net-zero" by 2050, and the G20 set no firm date, speaking only of reaching the goal of net zero "by or around mid century".

The leaders, whose nations between them emit nearly 80 percent of carbon emissions, also promised action on coal, but failed to set a clear target on another key goal, to reach "net zero" emissions.

However, they did agree to end funding for new unabated coal plants abroad — those whose emissions have not gone through any filtering process — by the end of 2021.