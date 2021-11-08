An asteroid will come close to Earth on December 11 but will unlikely pose any threat to the planet.

According to NASA's asteroid tracker, the 330 meter-long rock will pass by the planet at a distance 3.9 million kilometres at a speed of 6.578 km/s.

Though classified as a ''Potentially Hazardous'', the asteroid's journey will be far away from Earth and unlikely to pose any threat to the planet.

NASA predicts the asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, will come close to Earth on December 11.

The rock about the size of the Eiffel Tower will be an opportunity for scientists to explore, including means to defend our planet from impacts near Earth asteroids, which can be devastating.

Hazardous asteroids