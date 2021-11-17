A programme in France has sought to encourage blood donations from members of certain ethnic groups who possess rare blood groups and themselves may be more at risk of sickle cell disease.

The drive is particularly seeking to increase donations from donors with blood types highly sought for transfusions, including those from African, Caribbean and Indian Ocean backgrounds, according to the French Blood Establishment (EFS) website.

Members of those groups can also be at greater risk of sickle cell, which in turn increases demand for therapeutic transfusions.

The rare types number as many as 250 but are found in just one in 250 people.

Two years ago Frenchwoman Laetitia Defoi suffered serious health complications from a blood transfusion gone wrong.

The 31-year-old Defoi has sickle cell anaemia and her blood, though B+, contains genetic material that makes it rare complicating the regular transfusions she requires to be able to walk.

"My body rejected B+ blood because it didn't exactly match my type," Defoi said after nearly two years of difficulties posed by incompatible transfusions.

Blood cell disorders

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders characterised by the presence of an abnormal protein in the red blood cells, causing swellings, fatigue, jaundice, and episodic or chronic pain.

"(Rare groups) are defined by two factors: a prevalence of less than 0.4 percent in the general population, and the fact that they have no alternative for transfusions," said Jacques Chiaroni, a professor at the EFS, which organised the awareness campaign.