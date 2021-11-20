POLITICS
Fakhar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over Bangladesh
Fakhar Zaman scored 57 off 51 balls and put on 85 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (39) for the second wicket, guiding Pakistan to 109-2 in 18.1 overs.
The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday. / AP
November 20, 2021

Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka.

On Saturday's cricket match, Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.

The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday.

