Tuesday, November 23, 2021

WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it feared Covid deaths in Europe would rise from the current 1.5 million to 2.2 million by March 2022 if the current trend continues.

It said it expected "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022," adding that "cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year."

Czechs mull mandatory shots for over-60s, healthcare workers

The Czech Republic may make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for people over the age of 60 as well as for some professions including health and social care workers, under plans now being drawn up, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said.

Like many other countries in central and eastern Europe, the Czech Republic has seen a relatively slow vaccination campaign.

It has fully vaccinated about 58 percent of its population, well below an average for the European Union of 69 percent, data shows, though more than 80 percent of Czech over-60s have received a shot.

Faced with a record surge in new infections that is straining hospitals, the government council for health risks backs the mandatory vaccination proposals, Babis said, adding that the health ministry would assess them next Tuesday.

"This age group (of over-60s) is the most at threat," Babis said.

South Korea adds record cases

South Korea has seen another record coronavirus daily count with 3,573 cases.

The count already exceeds the country's current record for daily cases of 3,292 recorded last week.

The country reported 2,699 cases for Monday.

Dutch infections hit weekly record

Dutch coronavirus infection numbers have risen a new weekly record, climbing 39 percent while hospital and intensive care unit admissions also rose sharply, the country's public health institute reported.

The latest report on a surge in Covid-19 cases came a day after the Dutch government introduced legislation to parliament that would clear the way to restrict access for unvaccinated people to venues such as bars, restaurants and museums if infections keep rising.

The legislation would limit the country's Covid-19 pass system to people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

Ukraine to buy 25M Pfizer vaccine doses

Ukraine has extended its contract with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer for 2022-23 and will receive 25 million doses annually, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has said.

Having lagged behind other European nations with its vaccine rollout, Ukraine is trying to catch up in the face of a surge in infections, he said.

"Ukraine is approaching the World Health Organization's vaccination goal to have 40 percent of the adult population vaccinated by the end of 2021," Lyashko said at a televised briefing.

He said, that 10 mill ion people had received two doses of vaccine in the country of 41 million people.

Ukraine has registered 3.4 million Covid-19 cases with 82,318 deaths since the pandemic started last year.

France adds over 30,000 infections

France has reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases and 84 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Israel vaccinates children as young as 5 to combat 'children's wave'

Israel has began rolling out Pfizer vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping to beat down a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

As infections start to creep up again, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country is experiencing a "children's wave" with about half of the recently confirmed cases among children below the age of 11, he wrote on Facebook.

Officials hope the new inoculation campaign will help bring down the numbers and perhaps stave off a new wave.

Israeli media reported low demand for the shots on the first day they were available to this age group.