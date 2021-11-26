CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New comic book celebrates life of renowned entertainer Tina Turner
The biographical publication details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.
New comic book celebrates life of renowned entertainer Tina Turner
Last month, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. / Reuters
November 26, 2021

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book.

The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

Publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement: "Turner's life has been seen in documentaries, films, music, Broadway, so why not a comic book. We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models and learn about extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world."

Recommended

The glossy is part of the company's "Female Force" series which has featured singer Dolly Parton, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US First Lady Michelle Obama in the past.

Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th. Last month she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

READ MORE:‘Moulin Rouge!’ and ‘The Inheritance’ receive top honours at Tony Awards

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar