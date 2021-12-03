A government-commissioned report has shown that Black people and members of other racial and ethnic minorities in Britain are still dying from the coronavirus at higher rates than white residents.

The research released on Friday found that vaccination has sharply reduced Covid-19 death rates for people of all ethnicities.

But Black and South Asian Britons die at higher rates even though white people are more likely to test positive for the virus.

“In the first two waves, the higher death rate seen in ethnic minorities was primarily due to their higher risk of infection compared to whites – particularly in older age groups,” said Dr Raghib Ali, the British government’s independent adviser on Covid-19 and ethnicity.

In recent months, Ali said, “we are seeing lower infection rates in ethnic minorities than in white people, but rates of hospital admissions and deaths are still higher, with the pattern now matching levels of vaccine uptake in higher risk groups.”

Combating vaccine hesitancy

British health officials have launched information campaigns and worked with community groups and religious leaders to combat vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minorities.