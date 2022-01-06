This year's Grammy Awards ceremony honouring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," the organisers said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A new date will be announced soon according to the organisers, CBS and the Recording Academy.

The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on January 31.

Organisers said they consulted local officials, health experts and artists before deciding to scrap the January date.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," they said.

Late-night television host Trevor Noah had been tapped to host the event and nominations for the awards were announced in November.

Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led a field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.