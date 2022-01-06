A new tree species has been named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a tribute to the Hollywood star's anti-logging campaigning.

The tree's scientific name - Uvariopsis dicaprio - recognises the 47-year-old US actor's work to prevent logging in the endangered forest, where the only known specimen of the tree was found growing, London's Royal Botanic Gardens said on Thursday.

"We very much appreciated the support Leo gave us in campaigning to protect Ebo last year so it seemed fitting to honour him in this way," said Martin Cheek, who leads the Africa team in Kew's identification and naming department.

The Hollywood A-lister campaigned on social media after Cameroon granted permission for logging in the pristine wildlife reserve in 2020.

'Critically endangered'

The concession was cancelled months later by Cameroon's President Paul Biya, "surely partly due to his support", the scientists wrote in PeerJ online journal, referring to DiCaprio.

"Had the logging concession gone ahead, we would have likely lost this species to timber extraction and slash and burn agriculture that usually follows logging concessions," Cheek said.