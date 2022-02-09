POLITICS
Zouma loses Vitality and Adidas sponsorship over animal abuse
Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan both issued apologies after a video emerged of the France defender kicking his cat across the floor.
West Ham said Zouma had been fined the "maximum amount possible", with British media reporting the fine was two weeks' wages. / Reuters
February 9, 2022

Kurt Zouma's cats are being cared for by animal charity the RSPCA after a video emerged showing the Frenchman kicking one pet across the floor, with Vitality suspending its sponsorship of his club West Ham United while Adidas dropped the defender.

The viral video, filmed by Zouma's brother Yoan and posted on social media, showed the West Ham defender dropping the tabby cat and kicking it across the floor. 

He is also seen slapping the animal and hurling a shoe at it, before chasing it around his property.

"The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats," an RSPCA spokesperson told Reuters.

"They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues."

West Ham said Zouma had been fined the "maximum amount possible", with British media reporting the fine was two weeks' wages.

The 27-year-old has accepted the fine, which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

"West Ham United can confirm that the Club is supporting an RSPCA investigation into the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video circulated online this week," the London club said.

But West Ham's sponsor Vitality said it was suspending its sponsorship of the club with "immediate effect". 

'Hugely disappointed'

"We are hugely disappointed by the judgment subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident," Vitality said.

"As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation."

Adidas said in a statement: "We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete."

An online petition to prosecute Zouma and have his animal re-homed had been signed by 165,000 people.

Another West Ham sponsor, Experience Kissimmee, said it was considering its position with the club after Zouma had been selected for Tuesday's win over Watford.

READ MORE:Turkey’s cats get purrfect present with new legislation protecting animals

SOURCE:Reuters
