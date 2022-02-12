Experimentation, play, and glitter: a coronavirus-impacted New York Fashion Week has gone under way with Fall/Winter 2022 shows by Proenza Schouler and Christian Cowan.

In its collection, presented in an art gallery in Manhattan's trendy East Village on Friday, New York brand Proenza Schouler played with shape, contrasting fitted waists with loose or slightly rounded skirts.

Designer Lazaro Hernandez said the idea was to exaggerate and juxtapose different forms to respond to "this whole body obsession these days with social media and everyone showing the body."

Model Bella Hadid wore an outfit featuring buttoned sleeves, accentuated shoulders, and a black velvet hooded top – giving off a Catwoman vibe.

"Experimentation and play are key, perhaps now more than ever," Proenza said of its collection.

READ MORE: New York Fashion Week returns to in-person showsGlamor and glitter

Atmosphere of nightclub

Christian Cowan – who has dressed Lady Gaga and rappers Cardi B and Lil Nas X – presented his collection in the observatory atop the One World Trade Center skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers felled on 9/11.