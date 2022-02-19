Saturday, February 19, 2022

US FDA considers approving a second booster shot

US health regulators are looking at authorising a potential fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorise a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency last month cut the interval to get a booster dose of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as from Moderna, in a bid to provide better protection sooner against the Omicron variant.

The planning is still in early stages, and authorisation would depend on determinations as to whether the second booster should be authorised for all adults or particular age groups, and whether it should target the Omicron variant or be formulated differently, the report said.

Police close in to dislodge Canada capital protesters

Police have pushed into downtown Ottawa in a bid to dislodge several hundred dug-in protesters and big rigs that have choked the Canadian capital for weeks, after a night marked by clashes and more than 100 arrests.

There were tense scenes outside Parliament, with multiple protesters hurling gas canisters at police, who hardened their positions in a determined push to bring the weeks-long protest to an end.

New arrivals slipped past security barricades to join the remaining demonstrators, as police moved in.

"We told you to leave," Ottawa police tweeted to the demonstrators.

"We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety."

Inside Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened a crisis response group, as lawmakers resumed debating the government's use of emergency powers for the first time in 50 years.

Italy reports 50,534 cases, 252 deaths

Italy has reported 50,534 cases, against 53,662 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 252 from 314.

Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,387 on Saturday, down from 13, 948 a day earlier.

There were 76 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 52 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 953 from 987.

Some 492,045 tests for the virus were carried out in the past day, compared with 510,283 the day before, the health ministry said.

UK reports 34,377 cases, 128 deaths

Britain has reported 34,377 new cases and a further 128 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed, taking total deaths on this measure since the start of the pandemic to 160,507.

The number of cases over the past week was 24.6 percent lower than the week before, while the number of deaths over the past week was 22.5 percent lower, as the tide of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant at the start of the year continues to ebb.

Türkiye reports 80,454 cases

Türkiye has reported 80,454 new coronavirus cases.

According to a chart shared by the Health Ministry, 278 people lost their lives and 96,664 others recovered from the disease over the past day.

Also, as many as 462,252 virus tests were done nationwide in the past 24 hours.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that the country has begun distributing an antiviral medication with the active ingredient Molnupiravir to patients in the risk group.

Meanwhile, Koca also announced that he had recovered from Covid-19.

On Twitter, Mevlut Cavusoglu also thanked those who had sent him get-well wishes and prayed for his recovery.