A trial concert in Barcelona where 5,000 people took rapid Covid-19 tests and crammed into a venue without social distancing has not driven up infections, organisers said, giving hope to the moribund live-music sector.

Two weeks after the show by a Catalan indie band, just six cases of coronavirus were detected among attendees, medical supervisor Dr Josep Maria Llibre told a news conference on Tuesday.

That is equivalent to around half the infection rate among Barcelona's general population as measured over the past two weeks, said Llibre, an internal medicine specialist at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital.

"This has not been a super-spreading event," he said, and there were no signs that the six infections had occurred at the venue.

"These are very reassuring data and we believe that can be helpful in opening cultural activities everywhere in the world," Llibre said.

READ MORE:The pandemic resulted in a muted social revolution. Will it get louder?

Negative test result at the entrance