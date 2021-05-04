The Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely after players or staff at three clubs tested positive for Covid-19 as nationwide infections surged.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India issued a statement saying local authorities and tournament officials took the decision unanimously “to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.”

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants,” the BCCI said. “These are difficult times, especially in India. We have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

The first cases involving players inside the IPL’s biosecure bubble forced Monday’s game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be postponed. Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, who play for Kolkata, became the first players to test positive for Covid-19 inside the IPL bubble. The count grew on Tuesday when two Chennai Super Kings staffers and a Sunrisers Hyderabad player also returned positive tests.

The IPL staged 29 games without spectators, at least one every night since April 9, despite India’s stretched health system being pushed to the brink by another major wave of the pandemic.

Lucrative tournament

Star players from all over the world compete in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament. It was held in the United Arab Emirates last year due to the pandemic.

The suspension could cause travel problems for players, with countries such as Australia temporarily barring travellers from India. Britain has imposed a quarantine on incoming travellers.

A decision this week by the Australian government to suspend all incoming flights from India and threaten big fines or possibly jail for anyone caught trying to beat the system prompted a wave of criticism.

Commentator and former test batsman Michael Slater vented on social media, telling Prime Minister Scott Morrison he could have “blood on your hands” for preventing Australian citizens from returning in the next weeks.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia and the players' union have been trying to work out contingencies to ensure the health and safety of players such as Steve Smith and David Warner, including charter flights to other countries.

Safe passage?

Cricket Australia issued a statement saying the national governing body and the union "respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions.”

“CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home.”