Dr. Anthony Fauci, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed, Dua Lipa, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson all have won honours at the Webby Awards, which recognise the best internet content and creators.

Fauci was named Webby Person of the Year for using digital and social media to reach the masses with credible and factual Covid-19 information. DuVernay won the Film and Video Person of the Year trophy for her efforts creating a database to diversify Hollywood.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Webby Awards, selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. It was hosted by actor and activist Jameela Jamil, with appearances from Naomi Watts, Padma Lakshmi and Gayle King, among others.

“It’s a unique year for the internet. It’s that one thing that has kept us connected all year,” said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “Our winners are a testament to that, really. They’ve kept us connected in so many different ways. They’ve informed us – like Dr. Fauci – uplifted us and helped us spark global movements as well.”

The awards started in 1996 by recognising websites. It has grown to embrace new technologies, from apps and software to social media and games. This year, organisers added virtual and remote experiences.

Ahmed and Day won acting awards for “Sound of Metal” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” respectively. Johnson's use of social media earned him a special achievement award, as did chef Jose Andres, who was recognised for tackling food insecurity.