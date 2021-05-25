POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hawk-Eye to replace US Open line judges
Electronic line calling technology was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.
Hawk-Eye to replace US Open line judges
USTA says seven of the nine ATP and WTA tournaments on the US swing would use the technology on all competition courts in 2021.
May 25, 2021

Line judges will no longer feature at the US Open after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said that it was implementing the use of electronic line calling on all courts at the year's final Grand Slam.

Hawk-Eye electronic line calling technology was also used at last year's US Open, apart from at the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. 

The tech was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.

The USTA said in a statement that seven of the nine ATP and WTA tournaments on the US swing would use the technology on all competition courts in 2021.

"The USTA implemented electronic line-calling for the 2020 Western & Southern Open and US Open on all courts except Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums," the governing body added. "In total, Hawk-Eye Live made upwards of 314,000 calls during the two tournaments."

Recommended

READ MORE: Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge with ball

Novak Djokovic was sensationally defaulted during his fourth round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium last year when he struck a line judge after hitting the ball in frustration following a point during his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. 

READ MORE:US Open makes changes after Serena-Ramos incident

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move