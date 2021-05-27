POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Earth estimated to get 40% hotter than Paris climate goal soon
Meteorologists say world will set yet another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic will continue to brew more potentially dangerous hurricanes than it used to.
Earth estimated to get 40% hotter than Paris climate goal soon
The 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal of keeping global heating to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. / Reuters Archive
May 27, 2021

There's a 40 percent chance that the world will get so hot in the next five years that it will temporarily push past the temperature limit the Paris climate agreement is trying to prevent, meteorologists have said.

A new World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next several years also predicts a 90 percent chance that the world will set yet another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic will continue to brew more potentially dangerous hurricanes than it used to.

READ MORE: G7 countries agree to stop international funding for coal

2015 Paris climate goals

For this year, the meteorologists say large parts of land in the Northern Hemisphere will be 0.8 degrees Celsius warmer than recent decades and that the US Southwest's drought will continue.

The 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal of keeping global heating to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. The report said there is a 40 percent chance that at least one of the next five years will be 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial times — the more stringent of two Paris goals. 

The world is already 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.

Last year, the same group forecasted a 20 percent chance of it happening.

Recommended

The doubling of the odds is due to improvements in technology that show it has "actually warmed more than we thought already," especially over the lightly-monitored polar regions, said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the United Kingdom's Met Center who helped on the forecast.

"It's a warning that we need to take strong action," Hermanson said.

READ MORE: Dutch court orders Shell to cut carbon emissions by 45% in landmark case

'Paris warming threshold will be exceeded'

Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn't part of the report, said he is "almost certain" the world will exceed that Paris warming threshold at least once in the next few years. 

But he said one or two years above 1.5 degrees Celsius isn't as worrisome as when the overall trend of temperatures stays above that level.

Mann said that won't happen probably for decades and could still be prevented.

READ MORE: Ugly truth: Global agribusiness trade is driven by illegal deforestation

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move