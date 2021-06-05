POLITICS
Suns eliminate NBA champions Lakers in playoff series
The Phoenix Suns ended the Lakers' NBA title defence in emphatic style, leading wire-to-wire in a 113-100 victory to win their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series in six games.
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jevon Carter (4) celebrate after winning 113-100 over the Los Angeles Lakers of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series on June 3, 2021 / AP
June 5, 2021

Devin Booker has scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6.

Jae Crowder scored 18 points for the second-seeded Suns, who won three consecutive games to send LeBron James to a first-round series loss for the first time in his 18-year NBA career.

Phoenix will meet Denver in the second round. 

Game 1 is Monday in Phoenix.

Chris Paul had eight points and 12 assists for the Suns, who jumped to a huge early advantage in the opening minutes of Game 6 while Anthony Davis struggled and eventually left due to his groin injury.

Although the Suns lost much of their early 29-point lead, they patiently held off the Lakers and James, who had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Dennis Schroder scored 20 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 for the Lakers.

Nuggets 126, Trail Blazers 115

Nikola Jokic had 36 points and Denver eliminated Portland in six games to reach the Western Conference semifinals for the third straight season.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, for the third-seeded Nuggets. 

Damian Lillard finished with 28 points and 13 assists for the sixth-seeded Blazers. 

They led by 14 points in the third quarter but couldn’t stave off elimination.

SOURCE:AP
